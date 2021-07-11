Fears have been raised that London could be hit hardest once all Covid restrictions are lifted on 19 July due to the high number of over-50s in the capital who have not been vaccinated.

More than 20 per cent of over-50s in 16 out of the capital’s 33 boroughs have yet to receive a single vaccine dose, according to modelled analysis.

Amid rising rates across the city, there are a total of 554,620 Londoners in this age group who have not been vaccinated against the highly transmissible Delta variant.