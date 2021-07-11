Fears London could be hit hardest once Covid restrictions lifted with half a million over-50s unvaccinated
Exclusive: More than 20 per cent of over-50s in 16 out of the capital’s 33 boroughs have yet to receive a single vaccine dose, modelled analysis shows. By Samuel Lovett
Fears have been raised that London could be hit hardest once all Covid restrictions are lifted on 19 July due to the high number of over-50s in the capital who have not been vaccinated.
More than 20 per cent of over-50s in 16 out of the capital’s 33 boroughs have yet to receive a single vaccine dose, according to modelled analysis.
Amid rising rates across the city, there are a total of 554,620 Londoners in this age group who have not been vaccinated against the highly transmissible Delta variant.
