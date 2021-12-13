Inside Politics: Johnson warns of omicron ‘tidal wave’

It’s shaping up to be a huge week for both Boris Johnson and the entire country, as the NHS attempts to roll out a mammoth extension to the Covid booster programme to slow the spread of omicron while the prime minister continues to fight political fires on several fronts. A large Tory rebellion is expected tomorrow when the PM tries to get his new Covid laws through the Commons. Meanwhile, the North Shropshire by-election on Thursday is being described in some Conservative circles as a referendum on Johnson’s premiership, following a slew of recent scandals. There were fresh reports of lockdown-busting parties over the weekend, with the PM himself very much in the frame this time. Reports say Simon Case, the cabinet secretary investigating Downing Street parties, will conclude his work by the end of the week. It could be a very unhappy Christmas for some No 10 staffers about to get thrown under the bus.

Inside the bubble

The Commons sits from 2.30 with work and pensions questions. They are followed by any urgent questions or statements. Later, the Lords considers amendments to the Armed Forces Bill.