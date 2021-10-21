It’s only October but the dreaded winter health experts warned of appears to be already here as Covid cases, hospitalisations and deaths rise. Defying calls from NHS leaders, Sajid Javid has ruled out a move to plan B restrictions – for now at least. Elsewhere, MPs continue to call for a clampdown on social media abuse as the threat against elected officials is raised to substantial. The UK has secured a trade deal with New Zealand.

International trade questions at 9.30am before Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leader of the House, makes a statement on next week’s Commons business. Later, there are backbench debates on Cop26 and limiting global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees as well as Women’s Menopause Month. There is also an adjournment for Black History Month.