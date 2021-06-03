A multi-billion contract the government signed with a US-based diagnostic firm could be in jeopardy if Britain’s medicines regulators does not renew its special authorisation of one of the most widely-used rapid home tests in the UK.

The Innova lateral flow test was first approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) back in December – but only under a time sensitive Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) that expires on 22 June.

As part of contracts with the government worth around £3 billion, Innova has supplied more than one billion tests to the UK, which are being used as part of Downing Street’s twice-weekly mass testing programme – a crucial pillar of NHS Test and Trace.