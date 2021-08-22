Ongoing support funds paid out to businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic should be contingent on the firms offering their workers better wages and benefits, a think tank has said.

In Scotland, grants paid to business since March 2020 have amounted to more than £1.9bn, plus more than £900m in business rates relief, according to the Scottish Government’s data.

But many jobs are not providing workers with enough money to “make a decent life for themselves and their families,” research from IPPR Scotland found.