Inside Politics: Covid travel rules overhaul and AUKUS row escalates

Boris Johnson’s new top team meets at cabinet for the first time this morning as the PM seeks to re-set his premiership and outline priorities for a difficult autumn ahead. Elsewhere, the fallout over Britain’s signing of a security pact with Australia and the US to counter China rumbles on, and a new report calls for the police to treat domestic violence on the same level as counter-terrorism.

Inside the bubble

Ministers meet at 9am this morning following the PM’s top jobs reshuffle. A few more junior appointments are expected later.