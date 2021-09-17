Inside Politics: Covid travel rules overhaul and AUKUS row escalates
Dozens of countries could be removed from red list and fears Britain could be dragged into war over defence pact, writes Matt Mathers
Boris Johnson’s new top team meets at cabinet for the first time this morning as the PM seeks to re-set his premiership and outline priorities for a difficult autumn ahead. Elsewhere, the fallout over Britain’s signing of a security pact with Australia and the US to counter China rumbles on, and a new report calls for the police to treat domestic violence on the same level as counter-terrorism.
Inside the bubble
Ministers meet at 9am this morning following the PM’s top jobs reshuffle. A few more junior appointments are expected later.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies