Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Canada destroys 13m doses of Covid vaccine as it can’t find countries to take them

Canada was criticised for ‘hoarding all the vaccines’ and pledged to donate its surplus of doses, reports Aisha Rimi

Monday 11 July 2022 18:06
Comments
<p>Only about 2.3 million Canadians ever received the AstraZeneca vaccine after public confidence in it fell </p>

Only about 2.3 million Canadians ever received the AstraZeneca vaccine after public confidence in it fell

(PA)

Canada is in the process of destroying 13.6 million expired doses of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine because it couldn’t find countries willing to take them.

Questions have also been raised about the fate of millions of doses of the Novavax and Medicago vaccines that Canada bought, but is unlikely to use.

The country previously announced that 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines would be donated to Covax, the international vaccine access programme set up by the World Health Organisation, or to individual countries.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in