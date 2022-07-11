Canada destroys 13m doses of Covid vaccine as it can’t find countries to take them
Canada was criticised for ‘hoarding all the vaccines’ and pledged to donate its surplus of doses, reports Aisha Rimi
Canada is in the process of destroying 13.6 million expired doses of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine because it couldn’t find countries willing to take them.
Questions have also been raised about the fate of millions of doses of the Novavax and Medicago vaccines that Canada bought, but is unlikely to use.
The country previously announced that 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines would be donated to Covax, the international vaccine access programme set up by the World Health Organisation, or to individual countries.
