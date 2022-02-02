Refusal to have Covid vaccine 'may be linked to childhood trauma'
The study found that those who had experienced more childhood trauma were less likely to want to get vaccinated and follow coronavirus guidelines, reports Furvah Shah
Reluctance or refusal to get the Covid vaccine may be linked to childhood traumas such as neglect, alcoholism and domestic violence, new research suggests.
The new study, published in the BMJ Open journal and supported by Public Health Wales, surveyed 2,285 people aged 18 and over in Wales during lockdown restrictions.
It found that people who suffered in childhood were least likely to trust NHS information, wear masks and follow coronavirus guidelines.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies