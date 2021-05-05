Vaccine technology cannot be easily shared between manufacturers, says Oxford jab professor

T

he professor who designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has challenged the suggestion that the technology and methods for producing the Covid-19 jabs can be easily transferred from one manufacturer to another.

Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, said there were multiple challenges involved in exchanging vaccine ‘blueprints’ between pharmaceutical companies, from maintaining safety production standards at factories to ensuring high yields are maintained.

As calls grows for intellectual property rights to be waived, with the World Health Organisation notably calling on manufacturers to share their technology to “dramatically increase the global supply”, other experts have warned these proposals are “easier said than done”.