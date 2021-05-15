‘Pan-coronavirus’ vaccine shows early promise in monkeys and mice, research finds
Scientists are hopeful that, one day, they will be able to develop a vaccine that provides protection against different Covid variants along with a number of animal-based coronaviruses, finds Samuel Lovett
universal vaccine that could offer protection against Covid variants, along with a variety of other coronavirus infections, including Sars and Mers, has been found to be effective in monkeys and mice, scientists say.
Across the globe, research is underway to develop a “pan-coronavirus” vaccine which will retain its efficacy in the face of new and emerging variants, and also provide some level of immunity against the distant viral cousins of Sars-CoV-2.
Scientists, including Oxford’s Professor Sarah Gilbert, have been attempting to design a universal flu vaccine for years – but attention is now turning to the coronaviruses, which are similarly capable of mutating and escaping parts of the body’s immunological response.
