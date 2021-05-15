A

universal vaccine that could offer protection against Covid variants, along with a variety of other coronavirus infections, including Sars and Mers, has been found to be effective in monkeys and mice, scientists say.

Across the globe, research is underway to develop a “pan-coronavirus” vaccine which will retain its efficacy in the face of new and emerging variants, and also provide some level of immunity against the distant viral cousins of Sars-CoV-2.

Scientists, including Oxford’s Professor Sarah Gilbert, have been attempting to design a universal flu vaccine for years – but attention is now turning to the coronaviruses, which are similarly capable of mutating and escaping parts of the body’s immunological response.