Feared shortages of vaccines protecting against pneumonia and HPV could endanger millions

Millions of lives could be endangered in the coming years as a result of feared supply shortages to two vaccines that protect children against pneumonia and a cancer-causing virus.

Following an analysis of the impact of the Covid pandemic on the vaccine manufacturing industry, the World Health Organisation has determined that global supplies of the human papillomavirus (HPV) and pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) could be reduced by up to 10 per cent within the next three years. This figure could rise to 20 per cent by 2027.

The estimates, which come from a “moderate scenario” modelled by the WHO, take into account the impact of Covid-19 on universal resources needed to make vaccines, existing manufacturing processes and capacities and clinical developments in the pipeline.