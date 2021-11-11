Inside Politics: Cox accused of ‘taking the p**s’ over second job earnings

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Allegra Stratton’s face told the whole story last night as she appeared on Channel 4 News to discuss the day’s events in Glasgow. Boris Johnson’s visibly frustrated Cop26 spokeswoman was repeatedly forced to bat away questions about how her boss’s handling of Tory sleaze allegations impacted his credibility at the summit – not long after the PM insisted that “I genuinely believe that the UK is not remotely a corrupt country”. Of course, it isn’t, although critics might argue that the type of behaviour demonstrated by No 10 last week was itself a corrupt act. But the mere fact that the PM felt compelled to say so on the global stage tells you something about the mess he’s got himself and his party into, not to mention the innumerable headaches he’s creating for his aides. To Johnson’s credit, he took a much stronger line on the scandal during a Cop conference press conference, saying that MPs must first devote themselves to their constituents and that those who break the rules must be punished, which leads us on to the case of Sir Geoffrey Cox. The Devon West MP did himself no favours yesterday, releasing a pompous statement on his website, written in the third person. “He does not believe that he breached the rules,” it said. But he will “accept the judgement of the Parliamentary Commissioner or of the Committee”. What is it going to take for a politician to put their hands up, admit they got it wrong and say sorry? The former attorney general wakes up this morning to another series of damaging headlines about how he’s been lining his pockets while serving in the Commons.

