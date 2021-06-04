Dir: Aleem Khan. Starring: Joanna Scanlan, Nathalie Richard, Talid Ariss, Nasser Memarzia, Sudha Bhuchar, Nisha Chadha. Cert 12A, 89 mins

The most remarkable things in all of After Love are Joanna Scanlan’s eyes. She’s playing Mary, a woman mourning the death of her husband, Ahmed (Nasser Memarzi). Before their marriage, she chose to convert to the Muslim faith – to her, there was no greater proof of her trust and commitment. Her grief now condenses in those clear, glacial-toned orbs, as she’s framed by the white veil of her mourning clothes. It’s an image both beautiful and tragic.

Scanlan’s performance is revelatory, if only because audiences will be so accustomed to seeing her as the broad, comic foil in The Thick Of It, Getting On, or No Offence. Here, she remains quiet and soulful, as Aleem Khan’s directorial debut explores the intersection between faith and marriage, particularly where it grows thorny and complicated. After Love is exploratory without being decisive, all anchored by Scanlan’s deeply sensitive performance.