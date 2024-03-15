Is Alex Garland the unsung master of British genre filmmaking?

The turmoil in Washington, DC on 6 January 2021 has nothing on Civil War. If the mob of Trump supporters descending on the capital sparked (ultimately short-lived) fears of open warfare between the US’s feuding political factions, then Alex Garland’s new film brings that carnage to fruition. The British writer-director of Ex Machina (2014) and Annihilation (2018) has set his movie during a second US civil war, one which pits an authoritarian government ruled by Nick Offerman against the “western forces” from Texas and California.

The dystopian drama, also starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura (Narcos) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), unfolds in a near and horribly plausible future. Nineteen states have seceded from the Union. Americans are killing Americans. Our protagonists are journalists, embedded with the military and racing against time to reach DC before the rebel factions get there.

Filmed back in the middle of 2022, Civil War (premiering at SSXW this week) has been ready for some time. Its North American release, however, has seemingly been timed by distributor A24 for maximum impact: a few days after its launch next month, the US Supreme Court is holding a hearing into Donald Trump’s claim of presidential immunity on charges that he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.