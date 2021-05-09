Antonia Fraser: I was once told, ‘You write like a man.’ I took it as a compliment

B

eing a young woman, with my white mini skirt and false blonde hair, seemed rather an advantage when I wrote Mary, Queen of Scots,” says 88-year-old Antonia Fraser, the historian and widow of Harold Pinter, talking candidly about her first bestseller in 1969. But it wasn’t always so rosy for her as a female writer.

When Fraser wrote her next book, a biography of Oliver Cromwell, in 1973, she received one particularly presumptuous review. “It said, ‘What does this nice middle-class woman know about the torments of Oliver Cromwell?’” recalls Fraser. “I replied in a lecture that I was not middle-class or nice. But the remark, ‘What is a woman doing writing about Cromwell?’ I mean, I didn’t pay any attention.” Fraser, who is softly spoken and endearing, is talking to me from her drawing room in London’s Holland Park about inequality – the subject of her new book, The Case of the Married Woman. “The other side,” she continues, “was a great friend of mine, also a writer and historian, saying, ‘You know, you write like a man,’ and I realised it was a great compliment. Nowadays it would be seen as sexist, but then I’d never even heard of the word.”

Fraser might come from aristocratic lineage – she grew up in Oxford and was the eldest child of the Earl of Longford and his historian wife, Elizabeth – but there is nothing haughty about her. Dressed in a purple dress and a jacket adorned with purple flowers, she offers me tea and chocolate biscuits – brought by her housekeeper, who has been pushing a carpet sweeper up and down the hallway.