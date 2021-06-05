The Royal Ballet’s celebration of American classics makes a fresh and uplifting night of dance. Across works by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, it goes from cool grace to tenderness. The dancers respond to Chopin’s mazurkas and polonaises with hints of folk steps, half-sketched or danced full-out, like fragments of cherished memory. They’ll tease and compete with each other, flit into more romantic duets, or hold still as if posing for a family photograph. The mood shifts quickly, from dazzle to gentle melancholy and back.

George Balanchine made Apollo in 1928, when he was just 24 – but already bold enough both to strip everything down and to take on everything new. Danced to a crisp Stravinsky score, it’s a ballet of taut classicism, with sharp edges that still look modern. There’s a bare hint of narrative: Apollo is born, sees the gifts of the Muses, and ascends to Olympus. It unfolds in marvellous shapes: limbs twining into garlands or fanned out in glowing lines.

Vadim Muntagirov is a poised young god, responding to both the elegance and the jazzy detail, the sharp knees or the toddling walks on his heels. Anna Rose O’Sullivan, Mayara Magri and Yasmine Naghdi are a fine trio of muses.