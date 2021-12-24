Bradley Cooper has mastered the fine art of geekdom

A circus “geek” is a man who has lost all his self-respect, a desperate, pathetic creature, driven wild by grief or booze. He is kept alive like an animal in a cage and let out only so paying customers can see humanity at its most degraded. Feed him a live chicken and he’ll eat it raw. Come close to him and he will snap at you.

Stanton “Stan” Carlisle, the con artist played by Bradley Cooper in Guillermo Del Toro’s new thriller Nightmare Alley, is fascinated by the “geeks”. Could he ever fall that low himself? That is clearly the question he is asking when he stares with such fascination at one of the lost souls early in the movie. He is a thoroughly despicable figure himself, a low life who betrays everyone he comes into contact with.

Nightmare Alley is the latest in a long line of movies in which Cooper, one of Hollywood’s most charismatic leading men, has portrayed characters who fall a long way on the dark side. The actor seems drawn to dysfunction. He relishes playing alcoholics, crooks or manic depressives: anyone suffering from post-traumatic stress or consumed with self-hatred.