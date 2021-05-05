Classical reviews: Milos Karadaglic and Linarol Consort

Montenegrin guitarist Milos performs Einaudi and Schumann while Linarol Consort offers up Sixteenth-century viol music

Michael Church
Wednesday 05 May 2021 13:47
Milos Karadaglic performes during the Laureus Media Award 2011 at Grand Tirolia Golf & Ski Resort
Milos Karadaglic performes during the Laureus Media Award 2011 at Grand Tirolia Golf & Ski Resort
(Bongarts/Getty Images)

Milos: The moon and the forest

Works by Howard Shore and Joby Talbot, and arrangements by Michael Lewin of works by Ludovico Einaudi and Robert Schumann

Milos Karadaglic, guitar; BBC Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Ben Gernon; Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Shelley

