Cornelia Parker at Tate Britain review: A retrospective that doesn’t shy away from the present
The changing nature of British culture becomes the dominant theme in this important exhibition
Exploding garden sheds; guillotined dolls; a vast collection of silverware run over by a steamroller. Cornelia Parker’s first Tate retrospective is full of implicit noise and violence. But the experience of looking at the objects in the gallery is in complete contrast: there’s stillness, silence, even elegance.
Take Cold Dark Matter: An Exploded View (1991), the work that gave Parker fame, and can now lay claim to being one of the most popular British artworks ever. Parker had a shed and its contents detonated by the Royal Artillery, then suspended the remaining fragments around a central light. The silhouettes and shadows fill the space and the surrounding walls, so that a split-second moment of blinding mayhem is contained forever in the stillness of the gallery.
When first exhibited, the work seemed of a piece with a subversive new spirit in British art, typified by the then emergent Young British Artists, or YBAs. Yet approaching the work today, you’re struck less by that perceived edginess than by the meticulous care with which the whole thing’s been assembled: with the smallest fragments closest to the light, radiating out towards whole sections of wall hanging over the viewer’s head.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies