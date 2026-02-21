GoFundMe launched for Eric Dane’s daughters in wake of actor’s death
- Actor Eric Dane, 53, passed away on Thursday following a battle with ALS, a diagnosis he publicly shared in April 2025.
- Friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, whom he shared with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.
- The fundraiser aims to collect $250,000 and has already garnered nearly $150,000 by Saturday morning.
- Among the significant contributions was a $27,000 donation from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who also paid tribute to Dane.
- Dane was widely recognized for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, and notably guest-starred as an ALS patient in Brilliant Minds after his own diagnosis.
