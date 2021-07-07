Britney Spears’ court-ordered lawyer resigns after 13 years on conservatorship case

The defence attorney appointed to represent Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle has resigned after almost 13 years, according to multiple media reports.

Samuel D Ingham officially filed his application to resign effective upon a new court-appointed counsel, CNN reported.

His resignation comes a day after Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph quit, and a week after the co-conservator of his estate resigned, as chronicled by The New York Post. The law firm Loeb & Loeb, brought on to assist Mr Ingham is also seeking to resign.

TMZ, which also obtained the court filing, reported earlier that Mr Ingham was “extremely upset” at Spears’ testimony in court that she never knew she could end the conservatorship.

Following her dramatic testimony at a court in Los Angeles as she appeals to have her conservatorship removed, she has been spending time on holiday in Maui with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

In her first public statement since her explosive courtroom testimony on Wednesday (24 June), the pop star said she had “pretended like everything was OK” for years because “I was embarrassed to share what happened to me”.

Spears asked Judge Brenda Penny to end the conservatorship that controls her life and career, describing it as “abusive”.

She also revealed the court-ordered arrangement requires her to use a birth control device and prevents her from marrying Asghari.

She called on the judge to end it without the need for further medical assessment and fiercely criticised her father, Jamie, who has overseen much of her life for the last 13 years.

Spears has not been seen on stage since 2018 and has said she will not perform again until her father is removed from her controversial conservatorship.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said in court. “It’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end.”