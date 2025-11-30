Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

George Clooney names the classic 90s film he couldn’t watch for years

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 30 November 2025 15:54 GMT
Comments
George Clooney says royal baby 'stole his thunder'
  • George Clooney revealed he is still annoyed that Brad Pitt secured a role in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise over him.
  • Clooney, then a TV actor, reached the final audition for the part that ultimately launched Pitt's film career.
  • Pitt, who played the character JD in the film, frequently teases Clooney about having landed the role.
  • Clooney admitted he avoided watching Thelma & Louise for several years due to his frustration.
  • The two actors, who are close friends, are set to reunite for a fourth Ocean's film, Ocean's 14, next year.
