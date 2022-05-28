Wish me luck. I’m about to watch a cisgender man give birth. He’s rushed off on a trolley to have a C-section. The labour pains are excruciating. But before then, he’s throwing up in the toilets at work with morning sickness and has milk leaking from his nipples onto his office shirt during conference.

These are scenes in a new Japanese comedy-drama on Netflix called He’s Expecting – it’s billed as a show that will shed light on the hardships experienced by “pregnant women”.

As somebody who has been through two pregnancies, I decided to give it a go. But do I relate to it?