Tate Britain Commission 2022: Hew Locke, The Procession review –An overriding mood of unquenchable subversive energy
If you’re looking for the kind of underlying conceptual conceit we’ve come to expect from contemporary art, you may wonder if The Procession is much more than a wacky handmade parade of multifarious Caribbean references
Hew Locke’s sculptural interrogations of Britain’s imperial past may be bang on the spirit of the still-smouldering Black Lives Matter moment. But there’s an elliptical, miniaturist finesse to the British-born, Guyana-raised artist’s work – even when it’s not physically small – a reluctance to make the obvious statement that made me wonder how he’d fare in Tate Britain’s massive Duveen Galleries. Classic Locke works such as Souvenirs, antique busts of long-dead royals, encrusted in gold jewellery referencing the colonial past or For Those in Peril on the Sea, a flotilla of miniature boats suspended in a church nave in Folkestone, go for the evocative association, rather than the bombastic overkill necessary to make an impact in these enormous spaces.
I needn’t have worried.
The first figures in The Procession, Locke’s installation for this year’s illustrious Tate Britain commission, have all the model-making intricacy and precise cultural referencing you’d expect: a group of fife and drum-playing children dancing towards the gallery’s enormous neo-classical entrance, decked out in clothes printed with the share certificates of long-obsolete colonial companies, sporting masks that draw on the forms of Guyana’s historic colonial architecture. But far from being models, they’re life-sized and followed by 145 more mostly adult figures parading through these august and sterile halls in an all-dancing, horse-riding, stilt-walking, flag-wielding bricolage of painted cardboard and patch-worked and silk-screened fabric. Locke and his apparently small team of assistants have clearly been very busy.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies