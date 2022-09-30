It’s 60 years since Sean Connery’s 007 was first glimpsed on screen in Dr No (1962) in a scene set at 3am in a Mayfair casino. The secret agent was playing baccarat chemin de fer against Sylvia Trench (Eunice Grayson), winning all her money. “Bond... James Bond,” he revealed his name as the camera finally showed his face shrouded in a haze of his own cigarette smoke.

The BFI is marking the anniversary at the weekend with several Bond screenings, including Dr No and a preview of Mat Whitecross’s new documentary The Sound of 007, which tells the story of Bond music.

These celebrations come at a moment when everyone is asking... who will play James Bond next? Daniel Craig ended his tenure with No Time to Die in 2021. Now, there is a flurry of excitement over potential Bond contenders. It has been suggested that whoever is chosen will be committed to the role for a decade.