Lord Rothschild: ‘I loaned Lucian Freud £1,000 so the Krays wouldn’t cut his hand off’
As a vast wedding cake sculpture is unveiled on the lawn at his stately home Waddesdon Manor, Lord Rothschild, scion of the banking dynasty, talks art, gangsters, champagne magnums and giant teapots with Geordie Greig
How did a giant wedding cake end up on your lawn?
I commissioned this wonderful folly, a 12m-high ceramic sculpture in the shape of a cake, which you can walk inside and also enjoy its stunning tiered exterior. Kitsch and beautiful, it has mermaids and electric candles, as well as stairs to the upper tiers of the cake. What could be more fun. I suppose I had a bit of an Alice in Wonderland moment.
Who made the sculpture?
