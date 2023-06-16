How did a giant wedding cake end up on your lawn?

I commissioned this wonderful folly, a 12m-high ceramic sculpture in the shape of a cake, which you can walk inside and also enjoy its stunning tiered exterior. Kitsch and beautiful, it has mermaids and electric candles, as well as stairs to the upper tiers of the cake. What could be more fun. I suppose I had a bit of an Alice in Wonderland moment.

Who made the sculpture?