Inside Film
Is Moonraker the worst Bond movie ever or an unheralded 007 masterpiece?
Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary have had heated discussions about the merits of the 1979 film. Is it as transcendentally brilliant as Avary argues or as much of a train wreck as Tarantino suggests? Geoffrey Macnab weighs up the pros and cons
It’s the James Bond movie in which Roger Moore’s 007 has sex in zero gravity, in outer space, while the Queen watches back home via a satellite transmission.
“My God, what is Bond doing?” M splutters.
“I think he is attempting re-entry, sir,” a distracted Q volunteers.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies