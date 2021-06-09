Dir: Ilya Naishuller. Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Aleksei Serebryakov, RZA, Michael Ironside. 15, 92 mins

Nobody is all one big joke. Wouldn’t it be funny if Bob Odenkirk – the slippery lawyer from Breaking Bad or the dad from Little Women, take your pick – was actually a ruthless killer? It’s a strong enough bit to rescue the film from any of its baser motivations, specifically its desire to function as a budget disciple of John Wick, straight from the pen of its creator Derek Kolstad. It’s not that Odenkirk is so improbable in the tough guy role (he trained extensively and lands his punches with an impressive fury), but that he plays the whole thing with a level of grouchy self-awareness. It’s like watching Garfield with blood on his hands.

When we first meet Odenkirk’s character, Hutch Mansell, he’s mid-interrogation, pausing to slip a cigarette out of his gore-splattered jacket. He then takes out a series of items: a can of tuna, a can opener, and, finally, a bleary-eyed kitten. “Who the f*** are you?” the bewildered investigator asks. Hutch responds: “Me? I’m…” – smash cut to the film’s title. Hutch used to be in the employ of several intelligence agencies as an “auditor”, a euphemism for the guy called in to clean up messes. Now he could be any old suburban dad, trapped in the monotonous cycle of bin days, spreadsheets, and instant coffee. His marriage to Rebecca (Connie Nielsen, trapped in the “concerned wife” role) is affectionate, but sexless.