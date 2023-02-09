Peter Doig is everywhere these days. The influence of the Scottish-born, Canadian-raised, 63-year-old British painter, was all over Mixing It Up, the Hayward Gallery’s huge 2021 survey of current British painting.

A whole generation of younger painters have been touched by Doig’s seductive and often slightly sinister fusing of images and references, from Michael Armitage, generally seen as the great future hope of British painting, to Mohammed Sami, currently garnering attention with his show at Camden Arts Centre.

And it’s evident from this exhibition at the stately Courtauld Gallery that Doig himself is still very much around.