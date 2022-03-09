The Scent Of Roses, now making its Covid-delayed debut at the Edinburgh Lyceum, is like some kind of prismatic puzzle. Over a series of duologues, Zinnie Harris’s new play presents an interconnected cross-section of Scottish society – a husband and wife, their daughter and her ex-teacher, that teacher and her mother – with each conversation shedding fresh light on the one that’s gone before it. Like most of Harris’s plays and adaptations over the last two decades, it is intricate and emotionally intelligent – but it is also overstuffed and, like a lot of puzzles, well, a bit boring.

The first scene sees middle-aged mother Luci (Neve McIntosh) lock her cheating lawyer husband Christopher (Peter Forbes) in their shared bedroom, and refuse to let him out until he admits to his affairs. Christopher rants and rages, while Luci calmly sinks a bottle of champagne. The second sees their deranged daughter Caitlin (Leah Byrne) arrive at her former teacher’s flat, upset and inexplicably covered in blood. The third sees that ex-teacher confront her exasperated mother over her alcoholism. And so the prism shifts, scene by scene, relationship by relationship, revelation by revelation.

There is some good stuff here. Harris also directs, and her hour-and-three-quarters-long production is artfully arranged. Designer Tom Piper’s set – a realistic bedroom, the walls of which gradually lift away over the course of the evening – is a neat reflection of the characters’ preconceptions slowly being stripped from them. The five-person cast supply strong performances, too: Leah Byrne overdoes it a bit as Caitlin, and Saskia Ashdown underdoes it as her ex-teacher, but Neve McIntosh and Peter Forbes have fiery fun as Luci and Christopher, and Maureen Beattie is brilliantly blithe as the latter’s lover in the final two scenes.