Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

curtain call

The Week on Stage: From Shirley Valentine to Sleepova

A guide to the week’s theatre

Friday 03 March 2023 15:29 GMT
Comments
Clockwise from top left: ‘Shirley Valentine’, ‘Woolf Works’, ‘Sleepova’, ‘Coppélia’
Clockwise from top left: ‘Shirley Valentine’, ‘Woolf Works’, ‘Sleepova’, ‘Coppélia’ (Helen Murray/Andy Ross/Asya Verzhbinsky/John Wilson)

This week, Sheridan Smith returns to the West End, a dance classic gets an AI makeover, Wayne McGregor’s celebrated Woolf Works is back at the Royal Ballet, and the Bush Theatre delivers another excellent slice of new writing.

Recommended

Sleepova – Bush Theatre ★★★★☆

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in