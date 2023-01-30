Tannhäuser, Royal Opera House, review: Soprano Lise Davidsen is effortlessly perfect

Covent Garden’s latest offering this season is the second revival of Tim Albery’s production of Wagner’s eccentric masterpiece, Tannhäuser. Set in the 13th century, its story concerns a singer who forsakes the fleshly delights of the Venusberg for a life of struggle and suffering on Earth.

You could say that this story represents a battle for the singer Tannhäuser’s soul; you could argue that it follows his progress – via a contrite pilgrimage to Rome – towards Wagner’s celebration of music as the cure for the psychological sicknesses of the modern world. Wagner’s medieval Christian allegory can be interpreted in many ways, but it chimes surprisingly neatly with one finding of contemporary neuroscience – to the effect that the unbridled pursuit of pleasure yields ever-diminishing pleasure in return.

Whatever. Wagner’s head was full of crazy religious notions, and he could never stop tinkering with the structure of this work. It doesn’t even have much of a plot – the dramatic pulse often slows to a halt. But what draws singers and audiences year after year is its sublime music. And this time the leading female role of Elisabeth is being sung by the Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen, for whom we critics have run out of superlatives.