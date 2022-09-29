The Crucible review: A clever revival that shows the perils of self-righteousness
‘The Crown’ star Erin Doherty dispels all memories of Princess Anne as a broken Abigail in Arthur Miller’s landmark play
There’s a sensuous beauty to Lyndsey Turner’s production of The Crucible. An extravagant curtain of rain cascades from the top of the stage, flickering and sparking in the light like TV static. The action is constantly underscored by the sound of the human voice, in hums or hymns from a hidden choir that rise to yells at moments of emotional intensity. This gorgeous richness contrasts perfectly with its author Arthur Miller’s subject: a puritanical 17th-century community whose girls, deprived of beauty and pleasure, turn to more violent sources of satisfaction.
Erin Doherty plays the girls’ leader, Abigail, as a harsh, broken thing. You might have seen Doherty playing a wry, horsey Princess Anne in The Crown. Here, her straggly blonde hair and puppet-like ungainliness dispel any memories of that performance. Brendan Cowell doesn’t bring much glamour to the central male role of John Proctor, either. This part can become irritatingly saint-like: a man who rejects Abigail’s advances and chooses the path of probity. But here, Cowell is a shambling (if principled) hick who grabs the girls around him by the collar of their pretty dresses in moments of rage.
Miller’s play is as precisely constructed and as brutal as a metal mantrap in the woods. This nearly three-hour revival doesn’t waste a single scene. When young servant Mary Warren (Rachelle Diedericks) realises she has life-or-death power over her employers, the Proctors, she seems to shine with an inner light of self-righteousness.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies