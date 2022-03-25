The Royal Ballet review, Royal Opera House: The Weathering opens varied showcase
The Royal Ballet’s showcase of ‘The Weathering’, ‘Solo Echo’ and ‘Danse à grande vitesse’ has energy in some places, while feeling underpowered in others
The Weathering, Kyle Abraham’s new work for The Royal Ballet, floats in a hazy glow. Nine men and two women ripple through fluid moves, lit by onstage lanterns. It’s an introspective piece that could do more to tell you what it’s thinking about.
Abraham is in demand as a choreographer, with recent works for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and New York City Ballet. For his own company, he explored community, violence and loss in the heartfelt Pavement. The Weathering hints at melancholy or relationships, but the interactions stay abstract. The design is soft-edged, with warm lighting by Dan Scully. Karen Young dresses the dancers in clingy pastels, not uniform but with little contrast.
It opens at an unsettled, fidgety pace, with quick and dithery steps cutting across the longer lines of Ryan Lott’s serene score. As the work opens out, it finds its feet, with more vivid incident. Anna Rose O’Sullivan whirls herself offstage, and two men whirl straight back out again. Joshua Junker twists and turns on himself, but hands catch him at the last minute, just as he falls into the wings.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies