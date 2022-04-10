curtain call

The Week on stage, from Jeremy O Harris’s Daddy to Orphans

The highs and lows of the week’s theatre

Sunday 10 April 2022 06:30
<p>Clockwise from left: ‘Daddy’, ‘The Fever Syndrome’, ‘Orphans’, ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch'</p>

(Marc Brenner/Ellie Kurttz/Peter Dibdin/The Other Richard )

This week’s theatre round-up includes a Drag Race star in a rock musical, playwright Jeremy O Harris’s UK debut, a production from National Theatre Scotland and Robert Lindsay.

Check back next week for another cohort of productions, including Mike Bartlett’s The 47th and The Bone Sparrow.

Orphans – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow ★★★☆☆

