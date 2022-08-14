edinburgh fringe 2022
The Week on Stage at Edinburgh Fringe: From Blanket Ban to She/Her
A guide to the week’s theatre at the world’s biggest arts festival
It’s that time of year when critics rarely get to see daylight: the Edinburgh Fringe is back.
The world’s biggest arts festival is now in full swing, celebrating its 75th year as well as a return to normality after the pandemic.
This week, Fergus Morgan gives his verdict on four of the Fringe’s biggest theatre shows, from a Fleabag-esque one-man show to a docu-play about abortion law.
