curtain call
The week on stage, from Ruth Wilson in The Human Voice to Clybourne Park
The highs and lows of the week’s theatre
This week’s theatre includes Ruth Wilson’s return to the stage, a zombie comedy, a gentrification drama and the reunion of David Hare and Ralph Fiennes. Check back next week for another cohort of productions.
The Human Voice – Harold Pinter Theatre ★★★☆☆
A revival of a 1930 Jean Cocteau monodrama, director Ivo van Hove’s stripped-back production is less a West End play than a relentlessly dolorous art installation, with Ruth Wilson using every weapon in her arsenal to keep it eventful. The Human Voice, also adapted by Pedro Almodóvar in 2020 into a half-hour short film starring Tilda Swinton, finds Wilson’s spurned lover in an empty modern apartment, on the phone to her ex, running a gamut of emotions: joy, insouciance, melancholy, anger, delirium, despair.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies