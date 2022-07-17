The Week on Stage, from Jack Absolute Flies Again to Hungry

Questions of patriotism and national pride are explored in wildly different ways this week.

The National Theatre’s big new comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again pokes fun at twee, upper-class British nostalgia, while Peter Morgan’s Patriots at the Almeida explores the life of Boris Berezovsky and the evolution of post-Soviet Russia. Elsewhere, Chris Bush’s hot streak continues with her new play, Hungry.

Come back next week when our critics will be battling the heatwave to bring you their verdicts, among others, on the National’s Much Ado About Nothing and a revival of Patrick Marber’s Closer at the Lyric.