curtain call

The Week on Stage, from Jack Absolute Flies Again to Hungry

A guide to the week’s theatre

Sunday 17 July 2022 06:30
<p>From L-R: ‘Hungry’, ‘Patriots’, ‘Jack Absolute Flies Again'</p>

From L-R: ‘Hungry’, ‘Patriots’, ‘Jack Absolute Flies Again'

(The Other Richard/Marc Brenner/Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

Questions of patriotism and national pride are explored in wildly different ways this week.

The National Theatre’s big new comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again pokes fun at twee, upper-class British nostalgia, while Peter Morgan’s Patriots at the Almeida explores the life of Boris Berezovsky and the evolution of post-Soviet Russia. Elsewhere, Chris Bush’s hot streak continues with her new play, Hungry.

Come back next week when our critics will be battling the heatwave to bring you their verdicts, among others, on the National’s Much Ado About Nothing and a revival of Patrick Marber’s Closer at the Lyric.

