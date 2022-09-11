The Week on Stage: From Silence to The Glass Menagerie

The stage at Manchester’s Royal Exchange was lit up by neon this week, while punchmarks on the wall surrounded the Young Vic’s new show. Here’s our guide to this week’s biggest openings in the world of theatre. Next week we’ll be reviewing new plays at Hampstead and the Almeida, as well as the return of Moira Buffini’s Handbagged, which imagines the late Queen’s meetings with Margaret Thatcher.

Silence – Donmar Warehouse ★★★☆☆