curtain call

The Week on Stage: From South Pacific to Monster

A guide to the week’s theatre

Sunday 07 August 2022 08:10
‘Monster’, ‘South Pacific’

(Ben Wilkin/Johan Persson )

On stage this week, we were transported back to mid-Noughties Glasgow in Monster at Park Theatre.

At Sadler’s Wells, a new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1949 musical South Pacific finally arrived in London after debuting in Chichester last year.

Check back next week when we’ll be reporting live from the Edinburgh Fringe with reviews from the excellent Fergus Morgan.

