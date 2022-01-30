Curtain call

The week on stage: From ‘bold’ supernatural epic The Glow to a ‘painfully unsexy’ Fatal Attraction

Highs and lows of the week’s theatre

Sunday 30 January 2022 06:05
It has been a week of icy magic, supernatural time-travelling and bunny boiling on the UK stage – to varying degrees of success. These are the most talked-about productions from the past seven days. Next week, we’ll be reviewing the likes of Wuthering Heights, Purple Snowflakes and A Number.

The Glow – Royal Court ★★★☆☆

Alistair McDowall’s latest offering is properly bold stuff. The Glow is an epic that presents the supernatural as a violent, yet often funny thing – but as soon as you think you’ve accepted what it’s about, the play shifts unrecognisably. A true game of two halves, it’s one of those theatre experiences that would benefit from multiple watches to dull all the head scratching.

