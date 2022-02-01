Theodora, Royal Opera House, review: Katie Mitchell’s new production is skewed by glib cod-feminism
This new version of Handel’s ‘Theodora’ might be radical with pole dancers and guns, but it’s still musically glorious from start to finish
Handel’s historical oratorio Theodora is one of his most sublime works. And the fact that Katie Mitchell’s new production is brandished as state-of-the-art feminism, boasting two top-of-the-range pole dancers doing their near-naked thing, has certainly drawn the crowd.
The plot is simple. Theodora is a member of the proscribed Christian sect, and the Roman emperor Valens condemns her to serve as a prostitute in the temple of Venus. But she seeks imprisonment and death instead, and, after a temporary rescue by her lover Didymus, goes with him to glorious martyrdom.
As the Handel biographer Jonathan Keates puts it, the essential concept is not a dwelling on simpering religious kitsch, but a contemplation of the enduring human values which induce people to suffer for great causes. This is what powers the sublime duet as the pair are executed. It should be remembered that this is an oratorio, not an opera, and was not intended to be staged: Handel and his contemporaries regarded it as concert music.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies