Timothée Chalamet’s West End debut has been cancelled two years after it was originally due to open.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 26, had been set to star opposite 87-year-old Eileen Atkins in Amy Herzog’s play 4000 Miles at London’s Old Vic, which was first announced in 2019.

The production was one of the theatre’s best-selling shows of all time. However, its April 2020 opening was delayed in March 2020 due to the pandemic with a future reopening date promised at the time.