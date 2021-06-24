A video showing a police officer appearing to kneel on the neck of a Romany man, who later died in an ambulance, is raising urgent questions about discrimination against the Czech Republic’s Roma community.

The video shot in Teplice, in the northwest of the Czech Republic, on 19June, shows two police officers holding 46-year-old Stanislav Tomáš to the ground.

One officer pins down the man’s feet, while the other appears to kneel on his neck. Disturbing screams and groans punctuate the five-minute ordeal, which comes to an end with Tomáš lying limply on the pavement. He died in an ambulance soon afterwards.