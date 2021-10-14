My carbon footprint: sometimes it’s just about meat and dairy
Why yoghurt could be the cure for overthinking, and other flexitarian revelations, writes Kate Hughes
Here’s the thing.
I opened the fridge on Sunday morning – ever so slightly bleary from the night before, I fully admit – and there it was. Yoghurt.
The fridge seems like the obvious place for it, you may be thinking and you’d be right. My issue is that it wasn’t supposed to be there at all. And it wasn’t the first time – not even the first time this week.
