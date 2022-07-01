Book of a lifetime: A Dance to the Music of Time by Anthony Powell

From The Independent archive: Hilary Spurling on illusion and disillusion in a remarkable series of novels

Friday 01 July 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Writer’s life: Powell in his office and library, 1987 </p>

Writer’s life: Powell in his office and library, 1987

(Alamy)

I started reading the first of Anthony Powell’s sequence of 12 novels, A Dance to the Music of Time, in my first year at university but stopped almost at once because it seemed too dull and far too lifelike. A few years later I tried again, beginning nearly halfway through with the fifth novel, Casanova’s Chinese Restaurant. This time I was riveted from the magical opening paragraph to the memorable last sentence, and I’ve been hooked ever since.

Casanova starts with a description of a bombed-out Soho pub reduced to weeds and rubble, an image that still gives off for me a whiff as strong as if I’d somehow managed to bottle the scent of urban transience and decay. The book ends with a trip on a ghost railway at a funfair, remembered by the narrator as a succession of dizzy gradients and precipitous descents through pitch dark tunnels, “rushing headlong towards iron-studded doors, threatened by imminent collision, fingered by spectral hands, moving at last with dreadful, ever-increasing momentum towards a shape that lay across the line”.

The artwork for a volume containing the first three novels of A Dance to the Music of Time

(Handout)

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in