'No clear evidence' depression caused by low serotonin

Scientists say ‘it is high time to inform the public that this belief is not grounded in science,’ writes Furvah Shah

Wednesday 20 July 2022 00:12
<p>Researchers at University College London found ‘no clear evidence’ linking low seratonin to depression </p>

Depression may not be caused by low levels of serotonin, according to new research.

A review of existing studies by University College London (UCL) found that depression is not likely to be caused by a chemical imbalance and asked patients to consider other treatments over antidepressant medication.

However, other medical experts are urging people not to stop taking their antidepressants because of the findings and argue they are effective in treating depression.

