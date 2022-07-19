'No clear evidence' depression caused by low serotonin
Scientists say ‘it is high time to inform the public that this belief is not grounded in science,’ writes Furvah Shah
Depression may not be caused by low levels of serotonin, according to new research.
A review of existing studies by University College London (UCL) found that depression is not likely to be caused by a chemical imbalance and asked patients to consider other treatments over antidepressant medication.
However, other medical experts are urging people not to stop taking their antidepressants because of the findings and argue they are effective in treating depression.
