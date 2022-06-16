Diabetes and cardiovascular disease increase dementia risk, study finds

People with at least two of the diseases type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke have double the risk of developing dementia, according to a new study.

Those who are living with more than one of the conditions, known as cardiometabolic diseases, showed an accelerated speed of cognitive decline and double the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia, expediting their development by two years, researchers in Sweden said.

Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases are some of the main risk factors for dementia, a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning.