Diet filled with flavonoid-rich foods such as apples and bananas may help slow cognitive decline, study finds

Eating foods such as strawberries, apples and bananas that are rich in flavonoids can help slow cognitive decline, a study found.

Researchers from Harvard University analysed the health records of more than 77,000 American adults, examining a possible link between long-term dietary flavonoids and subjective cognitive decline (SCD) – the self-reported experience of worsening confusion or memory loss.

They found that those who consumed the highest levels of flavonoids were 38 per cent less likely to suffer cognitive decline – with the protection equivalent to being up to four years younger.