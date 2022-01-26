Science made simple
Do fish blink, and why don’t chickens fly?
We explore the curious questions that science can answer
Do fish blink?
No. Like snakes, they don’t have moveable eyelids. Instead, they have a transparent eye protector permanently in place. Fish have excellent eyesight and can see parts of the spectrum we can’t. They rely heavily on visual signals for species recognition, choosing a mate and territorial defence.
When a cat gets fat, do its whiskers grow longer?
