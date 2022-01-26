Science made simple

Do fish blink, and why don’t chickens fly?

We explore the curious questions that science can answer

Wednesday 26 January 2022 12:59
Comments
<p>Holy mackerel: fish have excellent eyesight</p>

Holy mackerel: fish have excellent eyesight

(Getty/iStock)

Do fish blink?

No. Like snakes, they don’t have moveable eyelids. Instead, they have a transparent eye protector permanently in place. Fish have excellent eyesight and can see parts of the spectrum we can’t. They rely heavily on visual signals for species recognition, choosing a mate and territorial defence.

When a cat gets fat, do its whiskers grow longer?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in